Claremore’s newest police officers are undergoing training in non-lethal uses of force, deploying pepper balls instead of bullets with a pepper ball launcher outdoors.
Steve Cox, who’s been on the job as Chief of Police for one week, started his career with the police force back in 2006. He was named deputy chief back in 2017.
During an interview with FOX23 on Thursday, he said getting used to the title of “police chief” will take some getting used to.
“You know, people have called me that now and still kind of gives me that you know, I’m not super comfortable with it, don’t know if I ever will be,” Cox explained.
He said that one of his priorities in his new role will be putting together a community action team to strengthen the partnership between law enforcement and the community.
“At least develop what I’ll call a community impact team,” he said. “Meeting with our senior citizens, meeting with our kiddos, meeting with our community down at food Thursday.”
“A week long in the summer that they get to interact with us, we get to interact with them, and you know, again, it’s about building relationships," he said.
In terms of fighting crime, the new police chief had this to say:
“Drugs leads to our car burglaries, our home burglaries, we’re starting to see robberies, stolen cars,” he said. “We have to be prepared, and that’s something I try to say is we have to be proactive.”
“Unfortunately, like all communities,” he conitnued. “One of our big focuses [for] our detectives is our child crimes, child abuse, child sexual abuse, we have to deal with that.”
Regarding violent crime the chief had this to say:
“We don’t deal with like the homicides on a regular basis, you know if you average us out we’re about one a year.”
Right now, Cox said his department is down two officers, but he is in the process of hiring for those positions. He also hopes to be able to bring on an additional four officers after July if he gets approval from the Claremore City Council.