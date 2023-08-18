CLAREMORE, Okla. — Claremore residents celebrated the grand opening of the city's new VA clinic.
The 12,000-square-foot facility outpatient clinic near East 480 Road and South 4130 Road will provide crucial health and support services for veterans and their families.
Not only will the clinic serve patients from 10 surrounding counties, it will also employ 25 clinic staff, providing job opportunities for those in the area.
"A lot of veterans around here can be served better now that we have a clinic here, and they don't have to drive to Tulsa or to Muskogee or to Vinita," said Michael Zacharias, member of the Disabled American Veterans.