UPDATE (05/08; 6:44 p.m.) — Claremore Police confirmed the suspect in a Monday car chase has been taken into custody.
CLAREMORE, Okla. — A Claremore police officer was involved in a car wreck after chasing a carjacking suspect on Monday.
Claremore Police said the suspect is believed to be from Nowata County and wouldn't pull over resulting in Claremore officers to pursue him.
During the chase, the officer got into a wreck with another uninvolved vehicle, but no one was harmed.
Police said they then lost the suspect, and later found the allegedly stolen car abandoned near South Holiday and Archer Dr.
The suspect is still on the run.
This is a developing story.