CLAREMORE, Okla. — The Claremore Police Department wants folks to know about their “Safe Exchange Place” in the parking lot of their police station off West 1st Street and South Weenonah Avenue.
While this is certainly not a new initiative, Claremore Police are hoping that by getting the word out about their exchange place, more people will use it.
FOX23 caught up with some shoppers at a big box store Monday afternoon to see how they feel about having this as an option.
Shopper Kevin Abbey said he likes the idea of folks selling items, having a safe place to meet for an exchange if they’re selling things on platforms like Facebook Marketplace, so does shopper Adrienne Lewis.
“Typically my husband will do it for me," she explained. “Typically we’ll meet at a QuikTrip but a police station’s an even better idea, especially if it’s recorded because you never want it to go sideways.”
Claremore Police want people to know about their designated parking for their exchange place right in their parking lot. They’re offering it as an alternative to meeting in large shopping center parking lots.
“If someone has an intent to defraud you, or to sell you something illegal,” Cpt. Jamie Starling noted. “They’re probably going to be less likely to do that when they’re on a camera.”
Starling said the “Safe Exchange Place” is most commonly used for child custody exchanges.
But for things like Facebook Marketplace exchanges, never invite someone to your home.
If you are in the parking lot with live video recording and something were to happen, you would still have to call 9-1-1. But Starling thinks there’s less likelihood of that happening if someone knows they’re appearing on video that is being recorded by the police department.The video surveillance is available 24/7 and she said the parking lot it well lit.