Claremore PD: Suspect in carjacking pursuit arrested

UPDATE (05/08; 8:49 p.m.) — Suspect Tyler West of Claremore was booked into Rogers County Detention Center for felony eluding and stolen vehicle charges, Claremore PD confirm.
UPDATE (05/08; 7:53 p.m.) — Claremore Police said when they came upon the abandoned car, it was near a tree line where they believed the suspect to have entered. After searching, the suspect was spotted and arrested without issue. He will be booked into Rogers County Detention Center.
UPDATE (05/08; 6:44 p.m.) — Claremore Police confirmed the suspect in a Monday car chase has been taken into custody.
CLAREMORE, Okla. — A Claremore police officer was involved in a car wreck after chasing a carjacking suspect on Monday.
Claremore Police said the suspect is believed to be from Nowata County and involved in an armed carjacking. The suspect wouldn't pull over and Claremore officers began to pursue him.
During the chase, the officer got into a wreck with another uninvolved vehicle, but no one was harmed.
Police said they then lost the suspect, and later found the allegedly stolen car abandoned near South Holiday and Archer Dr.
The suspect is still on the run.