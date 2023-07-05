LOCUST GROVE, Okla. — A civil lawsuit was filed in federal court suing the City of Locust Grove, Mayor Jason Williams and two police offices.
In September of 2022, a police report says two officers were called to a home because of dog complaints.
The police report says the dogs were declared as strays by the woman who said she owned them. It goes on to say that the Mayor authorized the officers to put the dogs down.
In audio recordings obtained by FOX23, the officers were surprised to find out that one of the dogs lived and walked home. Former Police Chief Cullen Bean confirmed the voices in the recording were his officers at the time. He says he resigned after hearing what happened.
Attorney Mark Lyons represents Deanne Shelton, who says she owned one of the dogs, and filed the lawsuit this week on her behalf.
“What has to be done is that lawsuits like this have to be brought to get the bad police officers off the force when the cities won’t do anything,” Lyons explained.
In the lawsuit it says the woman was forced, under threat of unwarranted and illegally issued charges, to abandon the dogs.
According to the police report, the Mayor, Jason Williams, when asked by one of the officers if they were to put the dogs down, nodded yes.
FOX23 reached out to the City of Locust Grove, the Mayor and the two attorneys he referred us to, but did not get a response Wednesday.
When FOX23 first told you about this story last year, the Mayor said through text he did not order the dogs to be shot like the police report suggested and also said it is not town policy to shoot dogs, and the officers were warned not to conduct actions that way again.
Lyons says in the lawsuit that what the officers did is animal cruelty and doesn’t follow state law.
“That is abject cruelty, that is a bully with a badge and a gun who does not need to be on the police force anymore,” he said.
FOX23 reached out to Mayes County District Attorney Matt Ballard who disagrees, and after looking into the situation, said the officers won't face criminal charges.
“We looked at whether or not it met the definition of animal cruelty and ultimately decided these officers did not have the requisite criminal intent to commit any crime,” he said.