TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa is thanking crews who have been working hard all week to restore power, cut up trees and clear storm debris.
Kyle Beaman, a streets and stormwater operator was highlighted in a video the city posted.
Beaman is struggling with no power at his own home, but that hasn't stopped him from coming out and working hard to clear roads and neighborhood streets for others.
Beaman said he's experienced quite a few people being excited to see him in their neighborhoods.
"Yesterday we were cleaning this spot off and there was a tree right down the street, right in front of her driveway," Beaman said. "We cleaned it off and she came out here, just really thanked us, and I actually gave her a joke and told her she can pay us in chicken and dumplings."