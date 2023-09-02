TULSA, Okla. – The City of Tulsa announced it will begin its third excavation to search for graves of 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre victims.
City officials said site preparation will start on Tuesday and will last a few days, then the full excavation will start.
Oaklawn Cemetery will be closed to the public while city crews during the excavation.
City officials said work conducted during the summer’s test excavation led the decision to move forward with a third full excavation on Sept. 5.
Goals for the excavation include:
- Plans to re-open and expand the test excavation block
- Expose additional areas extending to the west and north of the test excavation block
- Document makeshift markers that were found in the test excavation
- Expose burials in the area and document them in a manner consistent with previous excavations in the southwestern portion of the cemetery
- Exhume those individuals who fit selective criteria (adult males in simple wooden containers) or who otherwise appear to be potential candidates as Massacre victims (e.g., maintain evidence of trauma, regardless of age and sex).
On-site, forensic analysis will be conducted on any exhumed remains during the Sept. 5 excavation, city officials said.
Any remains that move out of that process will be sent to Intermountain Forensics for DNA and genealogical analysis.