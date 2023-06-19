TULSA, Okla. —City of Tulsa and other officials spoke at press conference Monday afternoon to update the City on the response to Saturday and Sunday’s storms.
Tulsa Mayor G.T Bynum confirmed Monday that one person died after this weekend’s storms in Tulsa area.
“They were reliant on a respirator and it didn't have power,” he said.
Bynum was speaking alongside the Chief of Police, Tulsa’s Fire Chief and officials from EMSA and PSO, as the city tries to get back up and running after the storm.
EMSA said on Sunday the dispatch center answered 1068 calls for services, 158% more than normal.
“With those breathing assisted oxygen machines you need to be checking on elderly friends and family neighbors now. You need to make sure that they have a plan, you need to check on them, ‘How do you feel?’ If they’re disoriented, if they say they’re feeling nauseous, if they say they feel achy, that’s a warning signs that they’re probably in the early stages of a heat related illness,” Adam Paluka with EMSA said.
On Monday, EMSA issued its first medical alert of the year in the Tulsa area. They say they responded to five heat related calls and took two people to the hospital.
In the City of Tulsa’s 5 p.m. update, the City noted several safety tips from EMSA:
• Wear light-colored and loose-fitting clothing, even indoors.
• Don’t wear restrictive clothing like spandex that will limit your body’s ability to stay cool.
• Limit any consumption of alcohol and caffeine.
• Check on elderly friends and family, as well as those with preexisting medical conditions, twice daily. This may mean making house calls and encouraging loved ones to leave their homes for an air-conditioned location until power is restored.
• Pay attention to messaging and share those messages with those who may have limited connectivity.
• Don't hesitate to visit a cooling station in Tulsa. Be proactive about finding the nearest open cooling station and encourage loved ones to do the same.
“If you have a loved one that is reliant on medical equipment or if you have a neighbor that you know that's reliant on it and they don't have power please go check on them and make sure they've got what they need and then we have provided charging stations for people that they can take their medical equipment to to charge it up as well to charge it up as well but want to make sure that folks that are reliant on medical equipment to stay alive have a place or the resources they need to keep that equipment operating properly,” Bynum said.
In their update, the City noted several important numbers to call:
• Trees in the roadway and waterline breaks: 918-596-9488
• Sewer overflow: 918-586-6999
• Power outages or downed lines: Call 833-776-6884 or visit the PSO website.
• Gas leaks: Call 911 after evacuating the area
On Monday evening, PSO said power is expected to return to the Tulsa area for those who can accept power by 5 p.m. on Saturday.
If you approach an intersection where the streetlights are out, the City said to treat it like a four-way stop.
The City said they have finished clearing the main roads with only two streets remaining due to trees wrapped in lines. Crews will continue to clear neighborhood roads with downed trees.
Tulsa Transit bus routes are running as normal.
The City is also asking for residents to practice proper food safety. For more information about food safety after a power outage, click here. www.cdc.gov/foodsafety.
The City listed several cooling and power stations in their update.
• Reed Park Community Center, 4233 S. Yukon Ave. Open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. through the rest of the week
• Lacy Park Community Center, 2134 N. Madison Pl. Open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. through the rest of the week
• John 3:16 Mission, 906 N. Cheyenne Ave. Open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
• Salvation Army, 102 N. Denver Ave. Open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
• Tulsa County Social Services, 2301 Charles Page Blvd. Open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
• Case Community Center, 1050 W. Wekiwa Rd., Sand Springs. Open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
• Hutcherson YMCA, 1120 E. Pine St. Open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
• Crosstown Church of Christ, 3400 E. Admiral Pl. Open 24/7 through Thursday at 5 p.m. Leashed pets are allowed.
The City said the Mulch Site is closed, but an additional location, at E. Latimer St. and N. 89th E. Ave., will be available on Tuesday from noon to 7 p.m.
The site is free for residents and Tulsans should bring photo ID and a copy of their most recent utility bill.
The Tulsa Quarry Landfill, at 13720 E 46th St N., is also open but fees are charged and vary by weight.
The city said curbside greenwaste pickup is expected to occur in the coming weeks. To prepare, people should cut their greenwaste into 5-foot sections and neatly stack it at the curb.
Trash and recycling pickup will operate as normal so long as roads are passable. If your carts are not picked up due to inaccessibility, please be patient and leave them at the curb.
Bulky waste pickup and the WIN Dumpster Program have been suspended as crews have been diverted to storm response. An update will be given for when pickups will resume.
For the City’s full 5 p.m. update, click here.
For the PSO outage map, click here.