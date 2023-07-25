A huge chunk of that money would go toward the things that city leaders said they hear about the most, streets and bridges.
“I get more complaints on streets than anything else, and then when they start repairing them, I get even more complaints because it takes a while,” said Tulsa City Councilor Jeannie Cue.
On Tuesday morning at the Tulsa Regional Chamber, Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said the 2023 Improve Our Tulsa proposal is the vehicle to catch up to quality infrastructure.
“The citizens of Tulsa have spent over a billion dollars over the last 15 years fixing streets. We want to make sure that all that money you put in to fixing streets is properly maintained,” the mayor said.
Bynum said Tulsans have gotten a glimpse over the last 15 years what it looks like when the City doesn’t properly maintain their streets.
“The best answer, the most simple one and the most honest one, is because they weren’t properly maintained for about 40 years,” he said.
With the vote on August 8, City leaders are reminding Tulsans that renewing Improve Our Tulsa won’t increase taxes.
“It keeps our taxes for the same rate for four years and it maintains the things that you already bought and paid for,” Bynum added.
Bynum said what will increase is the expansion that comes from investment.
"One of the top reasons that we are having so much success from an economic development standpoint, what the CEO's of these companies tell me, is because this community is investing in itself. They see everybody rowing in the same direction. They see Tulsans believing in Tulsa and investing in the city,” he said.