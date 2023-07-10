Graves Public Oversight Committee provides an update on 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre investigation

A sign is pictured Oaklawn Cemetery in Tulsa, Okla., nearly 100 years after the Tulsa race massacre. Fencing has been erected and markers placed in the ground in preparation for the start of mapping, site preparation and excavations of Tulsa race massacre victims in mass graves beginning June 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

 Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

TULSA, Okla. — On July 13 and 14th, the City of Tulsa will be conducting a two-day test excavation at Oaklawn Cemetery, near 11th and Peoria, according to the City of Tulsa.

The excavation is part of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Graves Investigation with the University of Oklahoma - Oklahoma Archaeological Survey and Cardo.

The excavation will take place to the east of the original excavation site and is being held to “help identify the origin of a geophysical anomaly that will help assess where future excavations will be conducted,” the City said.

Oaklawn Cemetery will be closed to the public from Wednesday, July 12 to Friday, July 14.

Equipment is expected to be delivered on Wednesday and the excavation will take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.

The City said the best area to view the excavation will be on the trail area to the west of the Cemetery.

Photos and videos of human remains is not allowed, and no overhead cameras or drones will be allowed.

Parking will not be available inside the Cemetery. The City said people can park in the neighborhood hood near 11th and Norfolk.

The City said results will be shared once the excavation and ensuing analysis are finished.

More News