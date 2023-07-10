TULSA, Okla. — On July 13 and 14th, the City of Tulsa will be conducting a two-day test excavation at Oaklawn Cemetery, near 11th and Peoria, according to the City of Tulsa.
The excavation is part of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Graves Investigation with the University of Oklahoma - Oklahoma Archaeological Survey and Cardo.
The excavation will take place to the east of the original excavation site and is being held to “help identify the origin of a geophysical anomaly that will help assess where future excavations will be conducted,” the City said.
Oaklawn Cemetery will be closed to the public from Wednesday, July 12 to Friday, July 14.
Equipment is expected to be delivered on Wednesday and the excavation will take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.
The City said the best area to view the excavation will be on the trail area to the west of the Cemetery.
Photos and videos of human remains is not allowed, and no overhead cameras or drones will be allowed.
Parking will not be available inside the Cemetery. The City said people can park in the neighborhood hood near 11th and Norfolk.
The City said results will be shared once the excavation and ensuing analysis are finished.