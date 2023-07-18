TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa is seeking public input about natural disasters as they update their local Hazard Mitigation Plan.
FEMA requires local governments to regularly update their Hazard Mitigation Plan in order to receive Federal Hazard Mitigation Assistance.
A public meeting will be held at Centennial Center at Veterans Park, near 6th and Peoria, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on July 25.
There is also an online survey that people can fill out here.
The survey includes questions about hazards in people’s area, how people prepare for hazards and questions about their community’s response to hazards.
Public input will be included in a draft plan, which will be available for public comment in spring of 2024.
The City said the planning process will include several important parts:
• “Identifying and profiling hazards that affect the local area – from tornados and floods to wildfires and earthquakes.”
• “Analyzing the people and facilities at risk from those hazards.”
• “Developing mitigation actions to lessen or reduce the impact of the profiled hazards both before and after disaster strikes.”
“This hazard mitigation planning is an essential part of community planning and ensures Tulsa will have the right infrastructure and emergency procedures in place,” said Gary McCormick, Senior Special Projects Engineer for the City of Tulsa and a member of Tulsa’s Stormwater Drainage and Hazard Mitigation Advisory Board.
“Residents play a huge part in the process, not only by attending these public meetings to learn about potential disasters but by taking other important steps – download the Tulsa Ready App and make a plan to protect your business. By working together, we can have an enormous impact on the City’s preparedness for any disaster,” McCormick continued.
The City said since last updating its Hazard Mitigation Plan, they achieved a CRS Class 1 rating in the National Flood Insurance Program, meaning residents and property owners are eligible for some of the lowest flood insurance rates in the country.