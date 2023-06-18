UPDATE: (06/18) 7:00 p.m.
TULSA, Okla. - Crews are continuing to respond to the severe storm damage across Tulsa.
Officials warn those who are traveling in the area to stay off of the roads and stay home so crews can continue their work throughout the evening safely.
“If you do have to be out, do not drive over downed power lines and large tree debris,” said a City of Tulsa press release.
The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) has now doubled their staffing as day two of the storm recovery approaches.
PSO is planning to have estimated time of power restoration information available on Monday.
Important Numbers
Trees in the roadway and waterline breaks: (918) 596-9488
Sewer overflow: (918) 586-6999
Power outage or downed lines: Online or call (833) 776-6884
Gas leaks: Call 911 after evacuating the area
Power Outages and Downed Lines
Hundreds of power poles/lines are down in Tulsa with about 180,000 PSO customers without power. Tulsa Police is currently prioritizing storm-related, injury and emergency calls.
Tulsa Police non-emergency can be reached at (918) 596-9222. Please use 911 for emergencies only, including emergencies for events like fires resulting from downed lines.
If the weatherhead (above-ground power connection) to your house is damaged, an electrician should be called to repair the weatherhead. PSO will not be able to restore service to a damaged weatherhead.
City of Tulsa Services Update
City staff is assessing damage to City facilities and infrastructure, with several facility roofs sustaining damage, as well as multiple traffic signals, lights and signs. Nearly 300 traffic signals are out of power as of this evening.
Tulsa Parks Update
Parks and Recreation facilities are continuing to undergo inspections for damage.
Mohawk, Hunter, Woodward, Savage and Carl Smith Parks are closed and pedestrian traffic is not advisable.
Whiteside, McClure, Berry, Waterworks, Hicks, Dawson, Henthorne and Tulsa Garden Center do not have power and are also closed.
Reed and Lacy Park Community Centers will be open as cooling stations tomorrow. Reed and Lacy pools will also be open. All other pools are closed. Splash pads that have electric include: Kendall Whittier, Lacy, Reed, Vining, Springdale, Chamberlain. All others are off.
J Malone at Chamberlain has power but is closed for the holiday. Oxley Nature Center is also closed due to impassable conditions.
TULSA, Okla. — Snapped power poles, downed trees and other hazards will make restoring power a multi-day recovery event, PSO said Sunday.
PSO said estimated times of restoration for customers who can accept power will be available by Monday morning.
The public is asked to stay off the roads and stay home. If you have to be out, do not drive over downed power lines and large tree debris, City of Tulsa officials said.
Power Outages and Downed Lines
Hundreds of power poles/lines are down in Tulsa with more than 200,000 PSO customers without power. Tulsa Police is currently prioritizing storm-related, injury, and emergency calls. Tulsa Police non-emergency can be reached at (918) 596-9222. Please use 911 for emergencies only, including emergencies for events like fires resulting from downed lines.
If the weather head (above-ground power connection) to your house is damaged, an electrician should be called to repair the weather head. PSO will not be able to restore service to a damaged weather head.
Streets Update
More than 35 City of Tulsa crews are clearing Tulsa’s main streets, with others working to assess storm conditions neighborhood-by-neighborhood. Work will occur during daylight hours throughout the next few days.
City crews are working diligently to clear trees off the roadways while PSO Oklahoma crews work to restore power as quickly and safely as possible. Most of Tulsa’s main roads are passable at this time, and City crews have turned their focus to neighborhood streets. Please never go near or touch a downed power line.
If you have to be driving and come across intersections where streetlights are out, please treat the intersection as a four-way-stop.
City of Tulsa Services Update
Cooling Stations
The following cooling stations are open for anyone without power needing a place to cool down.
- Reed Park Community Center, 4233 S. Yukon Ave., from 2 – 8 p.m.
- Lacy Park Community Center, 2134 N. Madison Pl., from 2 – 8 p.m.
- John 3:16, 506 N. Cheyenne Ave.
- Salvation Army, 102 N. Denver Ave.
- Tulsa County Social Services, 2301 Charles Page Blvd.
Sewer Overflow Update
Southside Wastewater Treatment Plant has experienced a loss of power, which means wastewater cannot be processed as intended, causing an overflow at 54th & Riverside. As soon as power is restored, the overflow will subside.
Green Waste and City of Tulsa Mulch Site
The City of Tulsa mulch site is currently closed due to downed power lines near the facility. If you have storm debris in your yard, please keep it bundled up and on your property until further notice.
Bulky Waste
Bulky waste pickups have been suspended indefinitely as crews have been diverted to storm response. An update will be provided of when pickups will resume.
Tulsa Parks Update
Tulsa Parks crews are assessing conditions at all locations. Reed and Lacy Parks will be opened as cooling stations today from 2-8 p.m. Reed Park Community Pool will be the only City of Tulsa pool open today.
Woodward, Mohawk and Hunter parks will be closed today due to storm debris and power outages. The Tulsa Zoo is also closed for storm debris cleanup. People are encouraged to stay out of closed Tulsa Parks locations as storm assessments are made.
Tulsa Animal Welfare
The Tulsa Animal Welfare shelter will be closed today due to storm-related causes. An update will be provided of when it will reopen.
Household Fire Safety Tips
Smoke/Carbon Monoxide Detectors
Check your smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors. All of these devices have battery backups even if they are hardwired. When experiencing power outages, it is important to check the battery backups to ensure that they are operating properly.
Alternative power and cooking safety
Generators, camp stoves or charcoal grills should always be used outdoors and at least 20 feet away from windows.
Generator safety tips
Generators can be helpful when the power goes out but can also be dangerous if improperly utilized.
- Generators and fuel should always be used outdoors and at least 20 feet away from windows, doors and attached garages.
- Make sure that you have operational carbon monoxide detectors on every level of your home. Carbon monoxide is a colorless, odorless gas that can kill you, your family and pets.
- Keep the generator dry and protected from rain or flooding. Touching a wet generator or devices connected to one can cause electrical shock.
- Always connect the generator to appliances with heavy-duty extension cords.
- Let the generator cool before refueling. Fuel spilled on hot engine parts can ignite.
- Follow the manufacturer’s instructions carefully.
Candle Safety
- Never leave a candle unattended.
- Never burn a candle on or near anything that can catch fire. Keep burning candles away from furniture, drapes, bedding, carpets, books, paper, flammable decorations, etc.
- Keep candles out of the reach of children and pets. Do not place lighted candles where they can be knocked over by children, pets or anyone else.
- Extinguish a candle if the flame becomes too high or flickers repeatedly. Let the candle cool, trim the wick, and check for unwanted drafts before re-lighting.
- Never use a candle as a night light or while you may fall asleep.
- Be very careful if using candles during a power outage. Flashlights and other battery-powered lights are safer sources of light during a power failure. Never use a candle during a power outage to look for things in a closet, or when fueling equipment – such as a lantern or kerosene heater.
