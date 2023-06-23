TULSA, Okla. — FOX23 News attended Friday’s press briefing at City Hall to learn more about clean up and recovery efforts.
At 2 p.m. on Friday, PSO Spokesman Wayne Greene said there was a little over 30,000 still without power.
Tulsa Police Department said it will be adding reserve officers to help staff up during the State of Emergency.
Mayor G.T. Bynum made a point of expressing his gratitude for the way Tulsans have handled themselves this week.
He also spoke on visits to the emergency operations center from both Gov. Kevin Stitt and Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell.
“I appreciated both of them taking the time to come by," Bynum said.
He was also asked about his communication with Stitt who was in France when the storm hit.
Bynum said the first conversation he had with Stitt about this disaster was when he stepped off the elevator to visit their emergency operations center on Friday.
Bynum said the governor’s chief of staff has been communicating with his staff, though.
Despite the political interest, Bynum said the important thing to him is that Tulsa is getting what it needs from the state.
Those interested in volunteering with humanitarian assistance as efforts shift to helping neighbors in need are encouraged to click here.