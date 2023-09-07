TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa's municipal court is now open until 7 p.m. on Thursdays, which officials say they hope will help people who can't get to court during work hours.
The City of Tulsa held night court for the first time on Thursday.
The municipal court normally closes at 5 p.m., but on Thursday it was open until 7 p.m., letting people take care of court business after normal work hours.
Andraleque Parker, who was on the 6 p.m. docket, she said she saw a judge and got her tickets sorted.
"They fit me right in, the judge was amazing," Parker said. "I’m so glad they have night court because a lot of people work and we’re unable to come during the day time so it’s very beneficial. I got a blessing he took my tickets off as well."
Officials said the first session has been successful with 16 people scheduled for court appearances between 4 p.m. and closing.
There’s also a Spanish speaking interpreter on site until 7 p.m. and you can make an appointment to see a judge on the night court docket, officials said.
There are 3 separate dockets at 4 p.m., 5 p.m., and 6 p.m. seeing simple traffic violations.
Court Administrator Cheri Harvell said Thursday night was a big moment.
"A historical moment tonight, we had our 4 o'clock docket," Harvell said. "It was a success, we had a 100 percent appearance rate and we cleared 20 warrants. We hope as we move forward this expands and we have more interest so that we can hold longer hours, maybe even add additional dates and times."
Harvell said she thinks the night court helped people.
"Absolutely 100 percent helped people, excited that people could come in that wouldn’t have been ordinary been able to get off of work."
"We had one person come in with a citation from 2020 that was in warrant status," Harvell said. "They came in or he came in and we were able to clear his warrant and actually he was eligible to have all of his fines and fees suspended."
At the moment, it's just one night a week on Thursday.
You can schedule for night court by calling 918-596-1625 or email nightcourt@cityoftulsa.org.