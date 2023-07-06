TULSA, Okla. -- Mayor G.T. Bynum has approved a contract with the Oklahoma Department of Human Services (OKDHS) that will allow the City of Tulsa to accept Low Income Housing Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) subsidies for the water and sewer portion of utility bills for eligible customers, the City of Tulsa said in a press release.
Residents can enroll in the program here.
“I am thankful for the collective effort to ensure that those who need help paying their bills are able to receive the assistance they need,” Bynum said.
A product of discussion at Tulsa City Council meetings regarding utility rates, City staff and Councilors worked together to find a way to be able to better assist utility customers needing help paying their bills.
LIHWAP does not provide direct payments to utility customers, rather, it provides payments to the City of Tulsa on behalf of the utility account, the city said. LIHWAP’s priority is to ensure households whose services have been disconnected due to non-payment, or are about to be disconnected, are able to have their services restored as quickly as possible.
Tulsa utility customers who end up utilizing the program will still be responsible for any delinquent or current balance for other utilities that make up their utility bill, such as refuse & recycling fees and EMSA fees (if opted in).
More information about LIHWAP can be found online.