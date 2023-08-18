TULSA, Okla. -- The City of Tulsa is looking to hire additional crossing guards for the new school year.
The school crossing guards will help students who walk or bicycle to school by helping them safely cross the street at key locations. A guard also helps children develop the skills to cross streets safely at all times and reminds drivers of the presence of pedestrians.
The position is part-time and work 3-4 hours per school day, the city said. Positions are available within the Tulsa city limits for Jenks Public Schools, Tulsa Public Schools or Union Public Schools.
To apply for the position, click here.