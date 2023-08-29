TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa's Department of City Experience (DCE) hosted its second grant application workshop since the June 18 storm to help Tulsa homeowners apply for emergency repair grants.
FOX23 spoke with Chief Resilience Officer for the City of Tulsa Krystal Reyes who says the workshops are meant to make the application process as easy as possible and for people to know about this resource.
She said the grant goes up to $7500 for home damage repairs.
"There's about $7500 to help repair like HVAC, electrical, roofing, plumbing, anything that kinda impacts the safety of the home," Reyes said.
Reyes also said there are requirements for eligibility.
"These grants are available to Tulsa homeowners," Reyes said. "You have to live within the city limits of Tulsa, you have to own the home and the land that it is on."
Reyes said there are a lot of questions and special situations that come up, and she encourages people with any questions about the grant to come by the next workshop.
She said this workshop was one of the first they have had to help people find out about the program.
"This is money that's available for any Tulsan who owns a home within city limits and we just wanna make sure that people know this is a resource if people are having trouble making those repairs or finding a contractor," Reyes said. "The city actually takes care of everything from the inspection all the way to finding the contractor."
She said 48 individuals attended Tuesday's workshops and received assistance with their emergency repair grant application processes.
"People have been appreciative that we've even hosted a workshop and I think the city of Tulsa is showing that it's trying to get the word out so that Tulsans have access to the grants and resources that they're eligible for," Reyes said.
The DCE has another workshop coming up on Thursday, Sept. 28 at Rudisill Regional Library from 5-7 PM for anyone who may have questions on how to fill the form out or what they need to apply.
The workshops are also all hosted at libraries so the DCE can help people print information out that they may just have on their phones, Reyes added.
Reyes said that while these workshops are to help people this fall, the emergency repair grants are available year round and she encourages anyone with any questions to attend the next one on Sept. 28.
Those who cannot attend the workshop can find the application and more information at the City of Tulsa WEBSITE and submit it via fax, email, or drop it off in the mail.