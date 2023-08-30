TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — This week FOX23 learned that Tulsa County landed a grant through FEMA that’s designed to help with a buy out program involving homes that were flooded back in 2019.
But the city is also hoping to land another FEMA grant, one that will help everybody who falls along the Fulton Creek watershed.
The 44th Street corridor is known for flooding after heavy rainfall.
This is a $26 million project that the city would like to embark upon if they land the FEMA grant that could bring relief to businesses along that entire corridor.
The manager at West Marine told FOX23 when they get heavy rain, their parking lot is turned into a lake, he said, the water comes all the way up to the curb.
“It’s so fun to watch the cars doing rooster tails and then I go and grab one of my boats and paddle around for a while,” Mark Hoagland with West Marine joked.
Hoagland said heavy rainfall means flooding, in video posted to Facebook, Sheridan Road is closed from 42nd to 44th Street.
The water can become deep, and that’s dangerous for drivers.
“This will really help us address that overall impact and will save the residents of Tulsa the hassle and headache of trying to drive around that situation, turn around, don’t drown,” noted Joe Kralicek, the Executive Director of the Tulsa Area Emergency Management Agency.
The city has applied for a $20 million grant from FEMA for to help pay for a $26 million project to reduce flooding.
“This will help improve the overall drainage capacity of the Fulton Creek Watershed, it will help the neighborhoods and the businesses as well as the rest of the people who go through those areas during heavy rain events,” Kralicek added.
Improvements along Fulton Creek include increasing the capacity of the storm sewer system and building two retention ponds and culverts.
The program would also address heat islands, planting some trees to lessen the heat impact on the community.
“It’s primary focus is going to be to address the potential for flooding to help protect neighborhoods and homes and businesses against further flood risk,” he said.
Kralicek said the grant is competitive, Tulsa is competing against other large cities such as New York, Los Angeles and Houston.
“We’re looking at going after these previously unused sources of funding to help address flooding and to address risk," he said.