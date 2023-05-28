TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa has announced which facilities will be closed for Memorial Day.
City Hall, Municipal Court and other City facilities will be closed for Memorial Day. Public safety and mission critical operations will operate as normal.
Trash and recycling will be collected on Memorial Day.
Tulsa Transit will not provide bus service on Memorial Day.
The City of Tulsa mulch site, near Apache and N. 145th E. Ave., will be closed on Memorial Day. It will reopen on Tuesday and will resume its usual schedule, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday and noon to 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
The Household Pollutant Collection Facility, near W. 41st. St. and S. Elwood Ave., will be closed on Memorial Day as their usual schedule is Wednesday and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and noon to 4:30 p.m. It will be open on its usual schedule.
The City of Tulsa Animal Welfare Shelter, near Apache and N. Yale Ave., will be closed on Memorial Day. The shelter will resume its normal schedule on Tuesday, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. every day.
Tulsa Parks recreation centers will be closed on Memorial Day.
Mohawk Park and Page Belcher golf courses will be open on Memorial Day, as will the Tulsa Zoo.
Oxley Nature Center visitors center will be closed Memorial Day, but the Oxley trails will be open.
Red Bud Valley Nature Preserve remains closed.
Tulsans who need help with a water or sewer problem may call the following 24-hour emergency numbers:
- water: 918-596-9488
- sewer: 918-586-6999