SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — The City of Sand Springs began tree debris pickup on Monday, according to the city's social media page.
Tree debris pickup will began at 7 a.m. on July 17 for people inside Sand Springs Council Ward 6, the City said.
The other wards will have pickup eventually, but the city said they started with Ward 6 as it was hit the hardest.
"What a mess," said Sue Poplin whose neighborhood was one of the hardest hit. "We're the first getting cleaned up in Sand Springs."
After four weeks, contractors are picking up piles from the curb.
"Neighbor over here cut up the big stuff," Poplin said. "I said, if you cut it up, I can haul it around here, so we did."
City Manager Mike Carter said crews are collecting by council ward districts.
"Be sure that you're watching our Facebook page or our city website because once these crews are gone, it will become the responsibility of the property owner again," Carter said.
Down the road at the Tulsa Boys' Home, a 50-foot tree stump is what's left of one of the trees that was destroyed.
"I left the stump of that big pecan tree out near our front entryway," said Gregg Conway, executive director. "The hope's that we can make lemonade out of lemons, so to speak."
Conway said the grounds lost more than two dozen mature trees. He'd like to find a chainsaw artist to sculpt a memorial.
"It'll be a reminder of these storm events, but in a good way," he said.
After the contractors pick up all the greenwaste, the city will be able to collect other debris left behind.
"It's gonna be fixed. It's gonna be good," Poplin said.
The city is asking people to have debris on the curb by 7 a.m. Do not put debris over water meters, fire hydrants or mailboxes.
The city said if people put anything other than tree debris, like fencing, shingles or other trash, in their pile, the contracts will not pick up that pile.
For more updates, the City advises residents to visit their Facebook page or website.
For a map of the wards, click here.