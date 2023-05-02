PRYOR, Okla. — For the first time in more than a hundred years, the city of Pryor has all newly elected city leaders at the same time.
Pryor, or Pryor Creek, is the county seat of Mayes County and four newly elected city leaders were officially sworn into office on Monday.
To get some perspective on this, we talked with Ward 1 City Council Member Terry Lamar who is considered somewhat of a local historian.
“It’s the first time in over 100 years we’ve had a brand new change of city officials at one time,” Lamar remarked while walking down the second floor of city hall which is lined with historic pictures of Pryor.
Lamar was there for the official swearing in ceremony Monday morning at city hall. A group photo capturing the historic days shows new police chief, Jeremy Cantrell, the new mayor, Zac Doyle, the new city clerk, Courtney Davis and the new city treasurer, Lori Bellew.
“It’s been since probably 1921 that we’ve had a clean slate of all brand new officials come in to serve two and four year terms,” he added.
While Lamar says the role of city clerk and city treasurer are largely administrative in nature, the new mayor and police chief shape policy.
“I think the community is excited for some change, but I really take time to listen to people,” said Zac Doyle who has worked for the city in the past.
Doyle won the mayor’s race by a sizeable margin, 70.8 percent over former mayor, Larry Lees.
FOX23 asked Doyle about his vision for the city.
“First and foremost, we have to put our kids and our youth first, we’ve got to focus on our future,” Doyle said.
The Mid America Industrial Park is a major employer. Doyle said he also wants to support local entrepreneurs and creating affordable housing is a priority.
“We had a meeting this morning with some developers that want to build some homes,” Doyle said. “We just want to do everything we can through this administration to make that as easy and as pleasant as a process as possible.”
We also asked him about attracting new businesses to the downtown corridor, he says working together is key.
“Instead of looking at things as a siloed process of 'this is this,' and 'this is the main street' and 'this is the chamber,' we need to work together, we need to make this our Pryor,” he explained.
Doyle said they also want to create five, ten, twenty year plans so everyone is aware of where they’re going and working on a common goal.
New police chief Jeremy Cantrell says community policing is a priority for him in his new role that includes a bike patrol.
“I think bike patrol is more personable with the people,” he noted. “Put them in areas we’re getting hit with crime in and let them patrol those areas on bikes.”
He says he also campaigned on cracking down on narcotics, which will be a big part of his focus as police chief.
“I want to have our detectives focus on that, our officers focus on narcotics, I think it’s all intertwined in the burglaries, larcenies and stuff are all intertwined with drugs to some point, so I want to focus hard on that,” he said.
And we asked new city clerk, Courtney Davis, about being a part of the so-called “freshman class."
“It’s a little nerve-wracking just because it’s a lot of new faces so you have to learn how to work with everybody, but it’s not anything I’m not up for,” Davis said.
Davis said she does plan to upgrade the filing system and their website to improve their interaction with the public.