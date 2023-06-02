City of Okmulgee looking to upgrade without losing town's historic charm

These downtown buildings have seen a lot over the years, but over the past few years, they've been getting facelifts.
"I always say I have the best front yard." said Funky Blessings owner, Rhonda McCurdy. "This is the Kennedy Building, and it's been here about a 120 years."
McCurdy leases her shop space and apartment in the back.
One building owner said it's all thanks, in part, to state and federal tax incentives.
Also, the State Historic Preservation Office and the National Parks Service offer grants from the Historic Preservation Fund.
The National Parks Service says the Preservation Fund gets replenished each year by more than $150 million collected from offshore oil and gas lease revenues.
McCurdy said the historic charm of downtown Okmulgee’s brick buildings brings in customers.
"Especially on Saturdays," McCurdy said. "A lot of people will travel in and just walk around, and you know, everybody's looking up, and looking at the buildings. You can always tell the ones who are not from town, because they're just admiring the, you know, looking up and admiring everything."