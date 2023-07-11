MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The City of Muskogee is working to remove debris tree left over from the Father’s Day storm.
“OG&E contractors left behind a lot of debris from trees that had to be cut to restore power to Muskogee citizens,” said Avery Rigney, Assistant Director of Public Works. “According to their policy, it is the citizen’s responsibility to dispose of the debris, and many of our citizens are unable to do this themselves.”
The City Council later declared a local emergency, allowing the City’s emergency funds to be used to help clean the debris.
“It is incumbent upon us that we move as quickly as we can to get the debris removed for our citizens,” said Mayor Marlon J. Coleman.
The City is now working with Custom Tree Care (CTC) to pick up the debris. Crews will canvass areas and pick up debris with knuckleboom trucks that will pile debris into dump trucks.
>>>MORE: Citywide greenwaste collection soon to begin across Tulsa
“They will essentially drive up and down every street in town looking for areas that need to be picked up,” said Mike Stewart, City of Muskogee Public Works Director.
People can help with this process by moving storm debris to the curb. People who need extra help from CTC during removal can call the Public Works department at 918-684-6333.
CTC crews may need to access citizens’ yards. If crews need to do this and the homeowner is available, the homeowner will be asked to sign a form allowing CTC crews to enter the property.
“We are grateful that our City Council has taken timely action to assist our Muskogee residents,” said City Manager Mike Miller. “We are looking forward to seeing the results of this cleanup very soon.”
The City also has a temporary drop-off site for citizens to drop off brush and limb debris. This site is near 40th and Denver and will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday, July 14.