City of Glenpool plans for new sewer treatment plant amid odor issues

GLENPOOL, Okla. — The City of Glenpool said it’s getting a new sewer treatment plant as an emergency repair after parts of the lagoon system failed causing a big stench across the city.
The city’s lagoon is just off Highway 75 between 131st and 141st Streets.
FOX23 spoke with Glenpool City Manager David Tillotson about the new sewer treatment plant.
“Given where the plant is located, we want to make sure odor control is one of the pieces we’re keeping track of in the design process," Tillotson said. "How do we best control that, what options do we have."
He explained a recent break in an air diffuser caused the lagoon system to shut down.
“When we had that ruptured line what happened is they stopped working as effectively as they would but once it was back up and the oxygen back flowing, it took a couple of days for things to be processing they way they should be at our plant,” Tillotson said.
In the middle of last year, FOX23 reported on the sewer plants' odor issues and the measures the city was taking to deodorize them.
The city is now announcing the approval to start developing a new sewer treatment plant.
“We’ve reached the limits of what our lagoon can do," Tillotson said. "Most cities our size have moved off a lagoon system into some other type of mechanical plant. It’s harder and harder to get lagoons authorized in the state."
The design process is underway with odor control as a top priority, he said.
Tillotson said the roughly $48-million project is mostly funded by the state, and the rest will likely come from the Oklahoma Water Sources board or city funds.
FOX23 spoke with Tillotson about this expansion and modern new plant coming at a good time for Glenpool as the city grows.
“We’re planning on as I said a three million gallon per day plant, which will allow us to reach a 30,000 or better population,” Tillotson said.
He said the design should be complete mid-2024 and the new plant should be in operation by December 2026.