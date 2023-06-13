COLLINSVILLE, Okla. — The City of Collinsville is asking for the community’s input into its comprehensive plan.
Officials have put together a draft of the plan which sets out what the area might need to do over the next 20 years as the city grows.
Improving roadways, expanding bike lanes, bringing more homes to the city, as well as, bringing more people and businesses to downtown.
These are just some of the things in the Collinsville Comprehensive Plan as the city sees more growth.
"We want to make sure that we’re accommodating those people so we can stay ahead of the game," said Jessie Stringer, the Collinsville city planner. "We want to be progressive and not reactive."
Stringer says just under 10,000 people live in Collinsville at the moment, but says officials expect that to go up to around 12,000 by 2040.
"We’ve had a very large influx of interest, both in the housing market and the retail sector here in Collinsville," Stringer said. "So we anticipate seeing that growth increase over the next 10 to 15 years."
In the plan, downtown could see more development with more businesses and more people loving on main street.
"Something that we really want to see is more infill on our second stories of our buildings and some of the areas on the east side of the train tracks," Stringer said. "We’d really like to see more infill there to reflect what we already see here in the west side of train tracks."
There are plans for expanding bike lanes from the park to the lake.
"We ideally would like to connect these two things with a biking and walking trial around the city using the go plan as a guide," he said.
Officials say the plans include more housing and different types of homes.
"It’s growing rapidly as we’ve seen with the influx of housing, which is why we really want to focus on some kind of unique housing types such as town homes," Stringer said. "We have some apartments coming in which is really exciting."
But Stringer says one of the most important things is keeping the small town feel of Collinsville as it expands in the future.
"This small community feel is so important to the people who live here," he added.
City officials want people to look at the plan and give their feedback through June 21.