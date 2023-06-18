BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The City of Broken Arrow outlined their response to Saturday night’s storms that left a number of homes and businesses without power.
Streets
The City said debris has been removed from arterial streets to make sure roadways are still passable and safe.
Stop signs were placed in several intersections where traffic signals aren’t working. If you approach an intersection without a working traffic signal or stop sign, treat it like a 4-way stop.
The City said a few streets, mostly in northeast Broken Arrow, are closed with barricades. The City asks that you find an alternate route and do not drive around the barricades as they were for safety.
Trash, Recycling and Debris
The City said tree debris can be placed at the curb in bundles of 4 feet or smaller. Leaves should be placed in clear bags and placed at the curb. Debris will be collected through June 30.
Trash and recycling crews will run their normal routes during the week of June 19 through June 22.
The City said during the week of June 26 through 30, they will pause recycling collection to focus on tree debris removal. If you do not want your recycling to be dumped at the landfill, do not put your blue cart at the curb that week.
Cooling Stations and Oxygen Tank Charging
The City said the Central Park Community Center, 1500 S Main St,, and the Nienhuis Park Community Center, 3201 N. 9th St., will be open during their normal business hours for anyone who needs to cool off while their power is out.
Anyone who needs electricity to charge oxygen tanks can come to the Public Safety Complex, 1101 N. 6th St., until 9 p.m. on Sunday, June 18, and between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. on Monday, June 19.
Power Restoration
Public Service Company of Oklahoma said that it will be a multi-day operation to restore power due to the large number of outages, according to the City.
The City said PSO expects to released estimated times of power restoration on Monday.
The City also said the avoid downed power lines and assume they are energized. You can call 1-833-PSO-OUTG to report an outage or safety hazards like downed wires, downed poles or trees that have fallen on power lines.
The City asks that people use the My Broken Arrow Action Center app to report concerns or issues across the city.