BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The City of Broken Arrow is looking to fill the Ward 4 City Council seat, according to the City.
The seat was previously left open when Joe Franco resigned from the position in mid-May.
“It is with great regret and a heavy heart that I make this decision, but after careful consideration, I believe it is in the best interest of myself, my family, city staff, and the constituents I represent,” Franco said. “However, recent personal circumstances have arisen that require my immediate attention and make it impossible for me to continue in this capacity.”
Anyone interested in the position is asked to submit a letter of interest to the Broken Arrow City Clerk by 5 p.m. on June 15.
The term will last until April 2025, when the seat will be up for vote in the City’s general election.
To be considered for the seat, one must:
• Have lived in Ward 4 for the last six months.
• Be at least 18 years old.
• Be a registered voter.
The City Council will hold a special session for interviews on June 19. Interested parties will be permitted to do a short presentation and answer questions from the City Council.
After the interview session, the City Council will hold their regularly scheduled meeting. If a majority of councilors agree on whom to appoint to the position, that person could be sworn in during the meeting and would be seated immediately.
Anyone with questions may contact City Clerk Curtis Green at 918-259-2400 ext. 5418 or at cugreen@brokenarrowok.gov.