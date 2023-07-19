City of Broken Arrow gives citizens alternative to giving money to panhandlers

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The City of Broken Arrow announced that they have partnered with the nonprofit John 3:16 Mission to give citizens an alternative to giving money to panhandlers.
“We’ve heard from citizens who have expressed concern about the growing number of individuals seen standing along our city streets asking for money,” said Mayor Debra Wimpee. “With this partnership, our goal is to balance citizens’ concerns for public safety and wanting a solution that offers compassionate assistance to help our neighbors who are truly in need.”
The campaign is called ‘Giving That Makes Cents.’
Through the campaign, people can text ‘BA’ to 50155. They will then be given a link to donate to John 3:16, a nonprofit that offers meals, shelter and programs to homeless or at-risk people.
“Every person, regardless of their status, should be treated with dignity and respect and that’s our focus at John 3:16 Mission,” said Rev. Steve Whitaker, John 3:16 Mission Director. “For someone who is hungry and homeless, one meal can help bring that person hope that one day soon they may be off the street and experiencing true life change.”
The City said all donations through the campaign will go to support John 3:16 and a donation of $4.50 will feed and shelter two people.
The City also said they will be installing signs across the city to raise awareness about the campaign.
“I couldn’t be happier to work alongside Mayor Wimpee, Broken Arrow, and its wonderful citizens on the Giving That Makes Cents campaign to help individuals who are less fortunate and need a helping hand,” Whitaker said.