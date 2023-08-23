BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The City of Broken Arrow announced this year's New Orleans Square event: Hops, Bops, and Bites!
In partnership with the Broken Arrow Chamber of Commerce, they will hold the event on October 7 from 5 PM to 9 PM.
The celebratory festival for local music, beer, wine, food, and more is open to the public with free entry.
Hops, Bops, and Bites is a great chance to support and acknowledge local businesses in an evening of fun.
Local businesses in Broken Arrow and surrounding areas in music, local breweries, wineries, and food trucks will be at the event for people to check out.
People who attend the festival are also encouraged to visit the various shopping, entertainment, and restaurant businesses local to New Orleans Square.
Applications will be accepted for food trucks and breweries/wineries through September 1.
Use the links below to apply:
Food Trucks: https://forms.office.com/g/7NFiNze7Kb
Breweries/Wineries: https://forms.office.com/g/QMrWZzgkVu
New Orleans Square is located at 700 E 101st Street in Broken Arrow.
For more information, go to https://www.facebook.com/events/802873974764052.