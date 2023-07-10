City Manger: Construction of Catoosa Public Safety Complex on time, on budget

CATOOSA, Okla. — In just six months, the Catoosa Police Department will have a new place to call home.
Last April, voters approved a $20.5 million bond issue to build a new public safety complex.
FOX23 visited the construction site at East Pine Street and North 193rd Avenue in Catoosa to check on the progress being made so far.
The plan is for the police department to be able to move into their new facility in January, and the fire department to move into their new building in February.
“Currently we are on budget and we are on schedule,” said City Manger John Blish on Monday.
Monday morning, we also caught up Catoosa Fire Captain Ryan Smith as he was checking the progress being made on the new fire station.
“They’re getting ready to pour the concrete for the bays,” Smith explained to us on site. “They’re working on putting iron up for the frame of the station.”
For the second time in a span of three days, Smith stopped by the construction site to check out the progress being made on the new public safety complex.
“We’ll finally have a place where we can finally have the ability to grow into a station that’s built for growth,” Smith said.
Smith said the new space will also help with response times.
“It’s a central location,” he remarked. He added, it gives them the ability to get anywhere they need to go in a short amount of time.
The police department’s new facility, which is located on the same 9-acre property, should be ready in January.
Blish said both facilities more than double the size of current facilities, allowing for expansion.
The current police station is housed in a 3,400-square-foot building with a serious lack of space. The new facility will have space for interview rooms and a 9-1-1 operations center.
Blish said they’ve also selected a name, the Hamby-Lynch Public Safety Complex.
“Hamby being JB Hamby who was a police chief that was killed in the line of duty while he was here,” Blish explained. “And Mr. Lynch who started the fire department basically here in the city of Catoosa starting out with volunteers.”
According to Blish, on August 8, Catoosa voters will consider two different initiatives that will ultimately benefit ongoing public safety efforts, like hiring personnel to staff a new 9-1-1 operations center.