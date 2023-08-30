TULSA, Okla. — For years, Tulsa’s Investigate Reporter Janna Clark been investigating concerns about what's in the water in the Arkansas river.
Today, city leaders gave City Councilors an update about the plans they have for the river.
H.F. Sinclair has been building a containment cap next to the river. It’s something the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality (ODEQ) is requiring them to do to try to keep contaminants from seeping into the water. ODEQ said there's actually historical contamination under the refinery that's 392 acres.
While Janna continues to investigate the issue, FOX23’s Rick Maranon has been sitting on the meeting with city officials.
The big announcement out of the meeting with city councilors about water quality is that the city will present its water quality testing plan likely in December with the goal to start heavy, almost daily, testing in March.
Dozens of department heads and liaisons who have been working on the Zink Dam and Zink Lake project all came to Tulsa City Hall this afternoon to brief councilors on repeated questions about Arkansas River quality that have come up while construction gets closer to being finished.
They said the goal is to get people recreating in the river, mainly with canoes and kayaks.
They will release a water quality plan with a way the public can easily interpret the data by the end of the year, and they are coming up with ways, such as red, yellow and green coded flags, as well as a website, to let people know the data they collect and will collect round the clock about the water quality.
They also reiterated there will be months of testing before anyone in encouraged to get in the water.
“The target date for having a plan on the water quality stuff is the end of this year. The idea, if we hit the timeline on the Holly Sinclair work being finalized in March, would be that from March until opening date of September, that's the opportunity to start putting the heavy testing protocol into place, developing that series of data to start establishing baseline and help hopefully put a predictive program together,” Blake Ewing, Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum’s Chief of Staff, said.
The biggest concern among the city is testing for bacteria like E. coli, and there were concerns about how the city's storm water drains into the river, after a rain event the water quality could be bad while things drain and flow down river.
Some are concerned there is too much focus on bacteria and no attention being given to oil slicks and other things connected to the oil refinery that is also on the river.
The H.F. Sinclair refinery is actually spending millions along its banks to try and make things better at the same time the low water dam construction is finished.
The city says public town halls and meetings will be held this coming fall and winter to allow everyone to ask their questions about water quality and monitoring.
They say public confidence in this is extremely important because a lot of money is being spent to make this happen and one of the goals is to get people near and on the water.