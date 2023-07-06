TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa's Circle Cinema is in need of a new projector to keep one of its four theater rooms running.
The hope is to reach a fundraising goal of $40,000 by the theater's 95th Birthday Celebration, July 15th.
The Kathleen P. Westby Foundation offered up $20,000 to get donations started.
As of Thursday though, 67 other community members have pitched in gifts totaling almost $7,000.
"It's been really great to see all the donations," Ryan Thomas, Circle Cinema's communication manager says. "The smaller ones really add up."
Thomas says the Westby Foundation has supported Circle Cinema since it's re-opening in 2003 near Admiral and Lewis.
The projector being replaced is the currently the theater's oldest one, bought used in 2013. Thomas says they don't sell parts for it any more and it could go at any time.
"It's had a long run," he laughed.
The theater is hoping to purchase a state-of-the-art Barco 2K projector.
