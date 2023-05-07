TULSA, Okla. — A controversial Russian band and protest group made their Tulsa debut at Cain’s Ballroom Saturday night, as the Woody Guthrie Center honored the group with the 2023 Woody Guthrie Prize.
The next day, Circle Cinema invited them to the theater for a special meet and greet.
"Our mission is to foster community consciousness through film," Ryan Thomas with Circle Cinema said.
Ana Trevino and Kaya Neal came to see the group.
"My dad is a really big fan of the band, and he was supposed to be here tonight, and something came up, so he gave us our tickets and wanted us to experience it," Neal said.
"I've listened to the band since I was a freshman in high school, and I don't know, they're great. I just want to get the chance to meet them," Trevino said.
At Circle Cinema, a Q&A session was followed by a film showing episodes of their lives and their activism.
Activism that got them thrown in a Russian jail for two years on charges of hooliganism for protesting against Russian President Vladimir Putin.
"Unfortunately, there's never been a better time for their message of freedom, equality, equal rights, feminism, all of those very important things, the war in Ukraine right now, all the anti-Vladimir Putin messaging they have. It's just so relevant," Thomas said.
Olga Borisova has been with the group for 8 years.
"We use music as another way to protest. We don't have free speech. People are being jailed for anti-war poetry. People are being jailed for Facebook posts. It's a repressive machine, and it's basically a neo-fascist regime I believe," Borisova said.
Woody Guthrie once famously put the words "this machine kills fascists" on his guitar and the group says it was an honor receiving the Woody Guthrie Prize.
"He's a unique person who used art to fight with system, to stand against the war, so just like an inspiring figure for us," Borisova said.