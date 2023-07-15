TULSA, Okla. — Circle Cinema celebrated its 95th birthday with a special celebration on Saturday afternoon.
The celebration featured remarks from Brent Ortolani, Executive Director of Circle Cinema and the Circle Cinema Foundation, Mike Neal, President and CEO of the Tulsa Regional Chamber, District 3 City Councilor Crista Patrick, and Steve Higgin, President of the Circle Cinema Foundation Board of Directors.
They spoke about the history of the theater, their personal connections to it as well as announced five inductees into the Circle Cinema Walk of Fame, Circle Cinema’s way of honoring Oklahomans who have made significant contributions to the entrainment industry.
The five inductees were:
- Filmmaker Crystal Kayiza
- Filmmaker Kyle Bell
- Filmmaker John Swab
- Filmmaker Mickey Reece
- Actor Jay Ellis
Ortolani also announced two upcoming ways to support Circle Cinema, the Producer Society and the Projection Society, both of which will accept membership in early 2024.
“It’s so important that we all come together to make sure that Tulsa’s only art house cinema survives and thrives well into our second century,” Ortolani said.
The inductees and their family and friends were invited outside for the unveiling of the mounted medallions at the Walk of Fame, but not before everyone sung ‘Happy Birthday’ to the theater.
The final day of the film festival is Sunday. For more information, including which films are still playing and how to get tickets, click here.