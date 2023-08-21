TULSA, Okla. − Circle Cinema announced they are having an auction for their "Barbie" life-size toy box and the bidding is now open.
After receiving many requests from people to outright buy the box, Circle Cinema took to their Facebook page to announce they are holding an auction for the toy box and bidding is open now.
See Facebook post HERE.
The life-size Barbie toy box has been at Circle Cinema theater throughout the "Barbie" movie showings. It was created by Circle Cinema's own Greg Younger for the movie display, according to their Facebook post.
They said the winner of the auction will also receive a "Barbie" movie poster, an extra "Barbie" sign for the top, and pink paint for any touch ups.
FOX23 spoke with Circle Cinema Communications Manager Ryan Thomas about the "Barbie" movie and the toy box auction.
"Barbie's been one of our most successful movies ever," Thomas said.
Thomas also said "Barbie" has brought in more engagement from the community.
He said people love to take pictures with the box when they see the film.
"What we've really loved is the community engagement and the fun activities we've had with it," Thomas said.
Thomas said that the life-size toy box was valued at $1200 with all the materials and labors. He said that the bidding is currently at $575.
He also said that the funds will go to the Circle Cinema Foundation, which does non-profit community work like free educational screenings for school kids.
Other free events they do for non-profit include bringing in guest speakers to talk about community focused documentaries, said Thomas.
Bidding for Circle Cinema's "Barbie" life-size toy box is open until Friday, September 8.
Bid HERE.