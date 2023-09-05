LATIMER COUNTY, Okla. — A Choctaw Nation Lighthorse officer was killed in an ATV crash over Labor Day weekend.
The Latimer County Sheriff's Office shared a post on social media sending their thoughts and prayers to the family of Officer Rance Warren.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) says they responded to the accident just after 3 p.m. Monday near Wilburton.
OHP says 32-year-old Warren was driving a 2020 Polaris General on County Road SW 140th Road.
Troopers say Warren was taking a left turn, when he lost control on the gravel edge of the road and rolled the vehicle, which spun backward into a tree.
Warren was partially ejected in the accident and the vehicle landed on him before coming to a stop.
A 30-year-old and 8-year-old passenger were both hurt in the accident as well, but are expected to be OK.
Agencies across the state are posting their support for the officer and Lighthorse Police Department.
Troopers initial reports show the cause as speed. The trooper on scene also noted an odor of alcohol on the driver. The report also shows no one was wearing a seat belt.
The Choctaw Nation then released this statement:
“The Choctaw Nation mourns the loss of one of our own, Patrolman Rance Warren, following an accident over the weekend. Patrolman Warren dedicated over 13 years to Choctaw Nation Public Safety in both Security and Police positions. He worked in our Pittsburg County division and always represented our values of Faith, Family and Culture while serving and protecting the community,” Hall said. “We are heartbroken as a brotherhood and for his family.”
“The Choctaw Lighthorse Police are appreciative for the extension of sympathies and compassion shown to us by others in the law enforcement community and general public,” he said.