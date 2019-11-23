Child shot during robbery, Tulsa police say

TULSA, Okla. - Quick Facts:
- A child was shot during a robbery Friday afternoon, Tulsa police said.
- It happened in the area of MLK Boulevard and Latimer.
- Police said the child is alive and is expected to be OK.
- A suspect has not yet been found.
- This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
