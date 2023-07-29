UPDATE (7/29/23) 7:15 p.m. — OHP said Simon has been found safe and Chase is in custody.
UPDATE (7/29/23) 6:45 p.m. — OHP said the vehicle was found but the authorities are still looking for Simon and Chase.
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Endangered Missing Alert has been issued for a 5-year-old out of Oklahoma City, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP).
OHP said Simon Ainsworth was last seen near S.W. 104th St. and S. May Ave in Oklahoma City.
According to OHP, Simon was taken by Chase Ainsworth in a 2012 black Kia Soul with the Oklahoma plate 'FPA580'.
OHP said Simon is a 5-year-old boy with brown eyes. He is 3' 10".
According to OHP, Chase is 34 years old and has brown hair and brown eyes.
Chase was involved in a domestic dispute and may be armed with a knife, OHP said.
OHP said to call 911 if you see them.