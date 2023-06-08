TULSA, Okla. — Body camera released shows Tulsa Police responding after they said a 12-year-old girl stabbed her 9-year-old brother to death.
"I stabbed someone that's bad, that's really bad," the girl said in the video.
Dr. Brett Fitzgeral specializes in child criminology. He said someone this age can't really comprehend a killing.
"She's going to wake up every day for the rest of her life, knowing she killed her brother," Fitzgeral said.
"I have a real problem with attaching premeditation to a 12-year-old's mind, again the prefrontal cortex is just not developed enough to formulate a criminal mind," he continued.
The girl can be heard saying she didn't want things to happen he way they did on the video.
"I'm probably going to go to jail," she said.
"In my opinion, there was genuine remorse," Fitzgeral added.
Fitzgeral said there's a statute in Oklahoma that will keep the girl from being charged as an adult.
"She's not eligible to be charged as an adult at 12," he said.
He said several factors can lead to a tragedy like this. Friends, influences, medication, family life and media are all possible influences, according to Fitzgeral.
"You used a knife?" Her mom asked her in the video.
"I'm so **** sorry, mama," the girl said. "This is some demonic ****."
"Demonic is a specific word that 12 year olds just don't read in their speller at school," Fitzgeral explained. "It's something that is either expressed to them in a group dynamic of media."
He said violent media affects children.
"There's nothing we can do about it but there's always we can learn something from it," he said. "We might learn a little more about social media, violent media."