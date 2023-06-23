TAHLEQUAH, Okla. − The Cherokee Nation welcomed back ten cyclists Friday who followed their ancestors path, riding part of the Trail of Tears.
The cyclists wrapped up a 950-mile ride.
The cyclists traveled through Georgia, Tennessee, Kentucky, Illinois, Missouri, Arkansas and Oklahoma before they were welcomed back at the Cherokee National Peace Pavilion in downtown Tahlequah.
For the second year in a row, the group of six is made up of all women.
After six months of training, they traveled to Georgia at the start of June, to kick off their ride from the former capital of the Cherokee Nation.
While decades have passed since thousands of people died along the trail, rider and recent high school graduate Samantha Cavin told FOX23, "it's just significant because they were just forced to remove from their homelands and just all the cruelty that they experienced, just shows how Cherokee Nation is just resilient.”
“This is an experience that I’ll take with me for the rest of my life,” Tahlequah cyclist Faith Springwater said. “I’ve learned so much about my heritage.”
“I’m just trying to let all of the emotions sink in because this experience was such a challenging and memorable journey with so many ups and downs. I’m proud that I will be able to share my experience on the bike ride with my family and the generations to come. I can honestly say that I’ve come out of this bike ride with a brand-new perspective," said Jay cyclist Amaiya Bearpaw.
It is estimated some 16,000 Cherokees were removed from land in 1938. Nearly 4,000 of them died during that removal.