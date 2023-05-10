Cherokee Nation Foundation hosts college and test prep summer camps

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Cherokee Nation Foundation (CNF) is hosting free summer camps for high school students hoping to prep for the ACT and higher education courses.
Both camps will be a week long. The Act prep camp will be held in June and the college prep camp in July.
"Many students get overwhelmed by the entrance exams, admissions processes and navigating financial aid and scholarships," said Janice Randall, executive director for CNF. "We think that through these immersive camps, each with its own unique focus, we can help boost students' confidence and prepare them for success on their academic journey."
The camps will be hosted at the Northeastern State University (NSU) campus where students will get a firsthand look at what living on a college campus is like.
Lodging, meals and testing expenses are provided byt he CNF, Cherokee Nation Businesses and NSU.
The ACT prep camp will be held between June 5-8. The students will gain 16 hours if intensive ACT instruction, college workshops focusing on admissions, financial aid, scholarship opportunities and time management learning.
When the camp ends, students will take the ACT test.
The Cherokee College Prep institute will also run a week long camp between July 16-20.
This camp will connect students with admissions counselors to help prepare, analyze and complete college applications.
They will also identify scholarship opportunities and explore schools of interest for each student.
The camps are offered to Native students between grades 9-12, preference given to Cherokee Nation citizens.
Applications are accepted through May 15 and are available here.
For more information, click here.