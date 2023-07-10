TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Cherokee Nation and Cherokee Nation Businesses donated $2.2 million to the City of Tahlequah to buy and fully equip a new ladder truck for the Tahlequah Fire Department.
The new truck will have a ladder that extends up to 100 feet, giving firefighters the ability to more effectively protect larger buildings in Tahlequah such as Northeastern State University, the Cherokee National History Museum, and Cherokee Nation's new outpatient health center, along with the tribe's future $400 million, multi-story new hospital.
"The history of the Cherokee Nation is intertwined with that of the city of Tahlequah and we have been great partners in progress," said Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. "The Tahlequah Fire Department dates back to 1895 and the men and women of this department have protected the community's interests – including those of the Cherokee Nation and historic Northeastern State University – for more than a century. As our community grows and as the Cherokee Nation grows, this new ladder truck is going to be a comfort and a protector in times of need."
The Tahlequah Fire Department covers 66 square miles and frequently assists rural communities outside of Tahlequah during emergencies. The department is also occasionally requested to assist other cities in the Cherokee Nation Reservation.
The new truck's ladder extends 25 more feet than the other trucks TFD currently has.
When the new truck arrives, the city's current ladder truck will be moved to the Tahlequah Fire Station 2 located in the Southridge addition.
"I've always said working together for a common goal, anything is possible, and that goal is to make the capital city of the Cherokee Nation a safer place not only for the citizens who live here but also the firefighters who protect it," said Tahlequah Fire Chief Casey Baker.
Chief Hoskin and Deputy Chief Bryan Warner also announced earlier this year nearly $13 million in new additional grants to assist area first responders, with each county and local public safety agency receiving up to $50,000 per grant.