TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. says the upholding of the Indian Child Welfare Act is a historic moment for Native people and that the challenge was a broad attack on tribal sovereignty.
"It’s a proud day for, I think every tribal leader, but really every Native American," Hoskin said.
The U.S. Supreme Court upheld the Indian Child Welfare Act, which was put into effect back in 1978.
It was designed to give Native American families preference during foster care and adoption proceedings involving Native children.
It was supposed to fix some historic abuses towards Native American people and their children after they were forced into boarding schools and adopted out to white families, many against their will.
"In the century or so before 1978, what we saw in this country was the dissemination of the most precious resource to any society or nation, and that is the next generation, we’re talking about children," Hoskin said. "We lost about a third of Indian children in the hundred years before 1978 off to non-Indian families that did something damaging, culturally, to the Native peoples of this country."
The law was meant as a way of preserving culture and carrying on traditions.
But, a Texas couple argued amongst other things that the law discriminates on the basis of race.
"If we’re talking about making sure kids stay within tribal lands, we’re talking about giving them the best chance they can, to get exposed to life ways that are their birth right, things that have been handed down from generations," Hoskin said. "Todays efforts by the opponents to say this is race-based was a broad attack on tribal sovereignty. That attack was pushed back, but the attack's not over. That idea that this, that Indian laws are race-based it’s going to come back, but rest assured, just like we were prepared in this case, we will be prepared for the next assault."
The Supreme Court upheld the act on Thursday in a 7-2 decision.
In the decision, Justice Amy Coney Barrett said, the issues are complicated but the bottom line is “we reject all of the petitioners challenges to the statute.”
Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito dissented, saying the decision “disserves the rights and interests of these children.”