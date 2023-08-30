OWASSO, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation held a celebratory groundbreaking ceremony for the newest expansion of Cherokee Film Studios at the Owasso campus on Wednesday.
The location is right off East 116th Street North, northeast of Owasso.
During the groundbreaking ceremony, Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said the expansion secures the sovereignty of the Cherokee Nation.
“I am a fan of Cherokee film. This is the future,” said Hoskin Jr.
Hoskin Jr. said that the future of the Cherokee Nation is building upon the past while training up generations to come.
“This space will be full of opportunities for Cherokee people to work and learn and grow and to be part of this exciting expansion of our economy,” Hoskin Jr. said.
On four acres within the Cherokee Nation reservation, the expansion will add to the existing 27-thousand-square-foot facility along with the new construction of the tribe’s second sound stage.
The brand-new studio has state-of-the-art XR, or extended reality.
It also has industry-leading software and hardware technologies.
That includes dedicated studio spaces with edit suites, a control room, a pro-grade audio booth and lounges for crews and clients.
“From entry level work to high end production work, in front of the camera, behind the camera, the Cherokee people will be a part of this. And there’s a commitment on the park of Cherokee film to training up our people and working with institutions in the region,” the principal chief said.
Cherokee Film Studios has made it their goal to be a global production hub at the center of the film, TV and entertainment industry. They also champion diversity and inclusion for underrepresented voices.
Colby Luper, a producer for Cherokee Film Productions said having these studios opens opportunity for all kinds of exciting and creative projects.
“For us to have this industry-leading technology available to us, all of the creatives on the team, we’re all like, ‘What can we do?’ We’re all putting our heads together and seeing what the possibilities are,” Luper said.
Construction is expected to be completed in 2024.