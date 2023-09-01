TALEQUAH, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation announced they are celebrating their 71st Cherokee National Holiday over Labor Day weekend with both longtime favorite activities and also new events.
"The Cherokee National Holiday commemorates the signing of the Cherokee Nation Constitution in 1839, which re-established the tribe's government in Indian Territory after the forced removal," Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said. "It's significant that we celebrate this every year, but especially this year as well, as we continue to fight for tribal sovereignty."
The Cherokee Nation typically draws more than 100,000 visitors from across the country to gather and pay homage to Cherokee Nation ancestors while also informing the community. Holiday activities will be held Sept. 1-3 in Tahlequah, the capital of the Cherokee Nation, according to the announcement.
FOX23 spoke with Deputy Chief Bryan Warner at the first day of the weekend-long celebration.
"This is where we kind of set the tone for what to look forward to within the next year, within the next four years, of what we have planned as an administration," Warner said.
Warner said they look at the celebration as a homecoming with cultural and traditional games like the Inter-Tribal Powwow.
FOX23 also spoke with Cherokee National Holiday Coordinator Crystal Walters, who said they have also added new events.
"Dalalapalooza, which is our new two-night concert, it starts this evening at 6pm," Walters said. "We will have four bands tonight, four bands tomorrow."
Walters spoke on the other events that will take place as well.
"Other annual events include the Cherokee National Holiday parade, which will be held on Saturday, Sept. 2 at 9:30 a.m. in downtown Tahlequah," said Walters. "Chief Hoskin, Deputy Warner and members of the Council of the Cherokee Nation will join together for the annual State of the Nation, which will follow the parade at 11 a.m. at the Cherokee National Peace Pavilion. For those who cannot make this year's State of the Nation in person, can watch the live stream on the Cherokee Nation Facebook page."
The Cherokee Nation invites the community to come out and enjoy in Tahlequah.
"I think that is the ultimate importance today, is this homecoming helps us re-center and it helps others to come in and figure where is their center and to find out more about who they are," Walters said.
All upcoming activities for the Cherokee Nation Holiday can be found at https://thecherokeeholiday.com.
They can also be found on the official Holiday Facebook page at Facebook.com/cherokeenationalholiday.
For more information or questions related to the Cherokee National Holiday, contact Walters at 918-822-2427 or email holiday@cherokee.org.