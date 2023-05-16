Cherokee Nation announces participants of 2023 Remember the Removal Bike Ride

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation has announced the six cyclists who will participate in the 2023 Remember the Removal Bike Ride.
The nearly three-week ride will have them retrace around 950 miles along the northern route of the Trail of Tears, the same journey their ancestors were forced to take more than 180 years ago.
The ride, which starts in June, begins at New Echota, Georgia, a former capital of the Cherokee Nation and ends in Oklahoma.
“The Remember the Removal Bike Ride opens such a tremendous opportunity for several Cherokees each year to learn the history and honor the legacy of their ancestors who endured some of the worst tragedy in the history of the Cherokee Nation,” Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said. “It not only helps the cyclists learn about the history of the Cherokee Nation, but also allows them to reflect on how the Cherokee people have persevered during that time and in the decades that followed. To honor what our ancestors overcame, these six Cherokees will be accomplishing a life-changing journey across seven states.”
The riders are:
- 19-year-old Faith Springwater of Tahlequah
- 40-year-old Libby Neugin of Tulsa
- 22-year-old Amaiya Bearpaw of Jay
- 18-year-old Mattie Berry of Warner
- 19-year-old Kenzie Snell of Park Hill
- 18-year-old Samantha Cavin of Pryor
They will also be joined by a team of cyclists from the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians in North Carolina.
During the ride, they will visit several Cherokee gravesites and historic landmarks.
Mentor Ride Neugin, who is a Navy veteran and Vice President of the Cherokee Nation Veterans Color Guard, said she is taking part in the ride to pay homage to her great-great-great-great-grandmother Rebecca Neugin, the last Cherokee survivor of the Trail of Tears.
“I exist because of her, and remembering her is how I can say thank you for that,” Neugin said. “What I hope to gain from this experience is a greater appreciation for what my ancestors went through while on the trail. I’m looking forward to seeing where my family came from, to walk in my ancestors’ footsteps. I want to stand on the trail and say, ‘Thank you,’ to let the ones that didn’t make it that their deaths were not in vain and that Cherokees survived and are flourishing.”
Bearpaw is taking part to challenge herself and learn about her people’s history.
“I wanted to do the ride because I wanted to challenge myself and learn more about my people’s history,” Bearpaw said. “I also want to be an advocate for the next generation to show them that they can push themselves and gain the same knowledge. I look forward to visiting the old Cherokee Nation and achieving the connection to the land from which our ancestors once were.”
This is the second year in a row that the Cherokee Nation team has been comprised of entirely Cherokee women.
