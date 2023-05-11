A BMX track dedicated to STEM learning will soon have a new building thanks to a grant from the Cherokee Nation.

The track lets students apply STEM to design and build BMX track models to scale.
 
The track received two $30,000 grants; one from the Cherokee Nation, the other from the Mid-America Industrial Park, totaling $60,000. 
 
"Whether it's air pressure, whether it's gear ratios, whether it's tightening down a bolt to certain torque spec." Track operator Dale Riley said. "I work on a lot of cars, I work a lot of stuff, and I think all my mechanical background stems from bicycles."
 
Riley said it's a long walk from the finish line of the track to the restrooms for students and staff.
 
"So, right here, this building is going to house the restrooms. It's going to house sign ups. It's going to house our loaner bikes. It'll house some repair tools. It'll house everything we need, the concession," Riley said. "Everything's going to be right here at the track. I think it's going to give the track a smaller homier feel."

