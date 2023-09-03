TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — During the Cherokee National Holiday, Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. delivered the State of the Nation Address.
Hoskin was met with applause as he gave the fifth State of the Nation Address to the Cherokee people.
"I am proud to report that the nation is strong and even prouder to report that we are on a path to continue getting stronger,” Hoskin said.
He began by praising the nation's fight for tribal sovereignty, a fight that has at times caused Hoskin to go head-to-head with Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt.
"Opponents of tribal sovereignty will continue to press their tired old case to move this country backwards,” Hoskin said.
Hoskin says administration and the Cherokee Nation will take this fight as far as it needs to go to protect what is rightfully theirs.
"We will take the defense of tribal sovereignty wherever it leads us, be it the courts, the halls of Congress, the state legislature, or out in the communities,” Hoskin said.
Hoskin then went into this year’s plans, saying they will continue to expand and do more community building. However, it’s not just about physical expansion. Hoskin says they will be focusing on preserving their culture.
“Our message will be plain and simple the days of our culture, heritage, history and ancestral remains being housed in museums, archives and warehouses far from home are over,” Hoskin said.
Hoskin says this year they are starting the Durbin Feeling Preservation Language Act to teach people the Cherokee language. They will also be bringing Cherokee artifacts back home.
“In the name of our ancestors and for the sake of our descendants, let us bring about a restoration and bring all of this back home where it’s always belonged,” Hoskin said.
The Cherokee Nation will be working on these plans and projects throughout the year.