Tulsa, Okla. — Tulsa's Juneteenth Festival kicks off on Thursday, June 15 in the Historic Greenwood District.
The festival will run from June 15-17 and will be compromised of several events to bring the community together, starting with a kick off party on Thursday at 7 p.m.
FOX23 has the full festival schedule here:
Thursday, June 15
- Juneteenth Kick Off Party at Lefty's on Greenwood - 7 p.m.
- Black Wall Street Pitch Competition at Greenwood Cultural Center - 6-8 p.m.
Friday, June 16
- Freedom Through Wealth at OSU-Tulsa - 2-5 p.m.
- Art Exhibit: "In The Air" presented by Natalie Lauren at 10 N Greenwood Avenue - 5-9 p.m.
- Black Wall Street Homecoming Gala at Hyatt Regency Downtown Tulsa - 5 p.m.
- Valerie Harding & Live Performances at Juneteenth Main Stage, 700 N Greenwood Avenue - 6-11 p.m.
Saturday, June 17
- Tulsa Juneteenth 5k and 1 mile at Guthrie Green - 7:30 a.m.
- Wellness Experience (yoga, meditation, journaling, etc.) at Guthrie Green - 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
- Kids Zone at B.S. Roberts Park - 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Art Exhibit: "In The Air" presented by Natalie Lauren at 10 N Greenwood Avenue - 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.
- The Whispers & Live Performances at Juneteenth Main Stage - 5 p.m. - 11:30 p.m.
For more information about the festival, click here.